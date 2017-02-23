Tesco PLC (TSCO) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their hold rating on shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($2.87) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TSCO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.24) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 167 ($2.08) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tesco PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 202.15 ($2.52).

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) opened at 193.40 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 15.75 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 198.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 193.79. Tesco PLC has a one year low of GBX 143.08 and a one year high of GBX 219.40.

About Tesco PLC

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand and Turkey, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

