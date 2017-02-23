TESARO’s (TSRO) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of TESARO, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America Corp raised their price target on TESARO from $149.26 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc. restated a sell rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of TESARO in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, FBR & Co raised their price target on TESARO from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.56.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) opened at 189.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.14. TESARO has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $192.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.81 billion.

In other news, SVP Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 190 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $25,889.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSRO. FMR LLC boosted its position in TESARO by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,011,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,320,000 after buying an additional 306,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TESARO by 16.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,584,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,768,000 after buying an additional 776,709 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TESARO by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,042,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,207,000 after buying an additional 534,851 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in TESARO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,838,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in TESARO by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,533,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,718,000 after buying an additional 133,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About TESARO

TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company acquires, in-licenses and develops oncology product candidates. It operates in business of developing and commercializing oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It has in-licensed and are developing oncology-related product candidates, including intravenous (IV) rolapitant and niraparib, as well as product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.

