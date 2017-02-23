Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, "Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company's main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore."

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Terreno Realty Corporation from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Securities upped their price objective on Terreno Realty Corporation from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 14th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty Corporation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) opened at 27.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.48 and a beta of 0.77. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Terreno Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty Corporation

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno) is a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate located in approximately six coastal United States markets, such as Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area, and Washington, DC/Baltimore.

