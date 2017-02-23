Ternium S.A. (TX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm earned $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) opened at 26.09 on Thursday. Ternium has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $27.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pastel & Associes SA purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 58.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 105,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 39,007 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after buying an additional 47,637 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 13.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 270,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on Ternium and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

About Ternium

Ternium SA is a producer of steel products. The Company produces finished and semi-finished steel products and iron ore, which are sold either directly to steel manufacturers, steel processors or end users. The Company operates through two segments: Steel and Mining. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products and the Mining segment includes the sales of iron ore products, which are primarily inter-company.

