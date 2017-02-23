Terex Corporation (TEX) Bond Prices Fall 2.1%

An issue of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) debt fell 2.1% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.625% coupon and is set to mature on February 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $102.50 and were trading at $102.44 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several brokerages have commented on TEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on Terex Corporation in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Terex Corporation from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Terex Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Terex Corporation from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.03.

Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) traded down 4.78% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,908 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. Terex Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $33.87.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Terex Corporation had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company earned $974.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Corporation will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Terex Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Terex Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, VP George Ellis sold 6,606 shares of Terex Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $212,647.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,961.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 538 shares of company stock valued at $16,912. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Terex Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $646,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Terex Corporation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex Corporation by 1,172.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 300,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 277,190 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Terex Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Terex Corporation by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 402,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 85,927 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

