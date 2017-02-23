Tennant Company (TNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) opened at 70.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64. Tennant Company has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $76.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNC. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tennant Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tennant Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Tennant Company Company Profile

Tennant Company (Tennant) is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing cleaning solutions. The Company is organized into four operating segments: North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions, such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

