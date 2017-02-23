Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) to Market Perform

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $345.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $308.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Wunderlich raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $50.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated a buy rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.44.

Shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) opened at 325.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a one year low of $177.03 and a one year high of $341.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.89.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. Charter Communications had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company earned $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,679,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,605,000 after buying an additional 706,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,440,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,058,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,239,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,459,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,470,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,921,000 after buying an additional 339,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,073,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,591,000 after buying an additional 102,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

