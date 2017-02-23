Telecom plus PLC (TEP) PT Raised to GBX 1,325 at Macquarie

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Macquarie from GBX 1,300 ($16.20) to GBX 1,325 ($16.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TEP. FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.33) target price on shares of Telecom plus PLC in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.46) target price on shares of Telecom plus PLC in a report on Thursday, February 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on shares of Telecom plus PLC from GBX 1,260 ($15.70) to GBX 1,290 ($16.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.20) target price on shares of Telecom plus PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,199.17 ($14.94).

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) opened at 1208.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 966.69 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,220.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,160.57. Telecom plus PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 799.89 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,265.00.

Telecom plus PLC Company Profile

Telecom Plus PLC is engaged in providing landline telephony (calls and line rental), broadband, mobile, gas, electricity and CashBack card services. The Company’s segments include Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment includes the sale of marketing materials, and sale of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

