TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is scheduled to be announcing its Q416 earnings results on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $887.46 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) opened at 24.70 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGNA shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co raised shares of TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

In other TEGNA news, insider Gracia C. Martore sold 140,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $3,123,188.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,157.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, formerly Gannett Co, Inc, includes a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company operates through two segments: TEGNA Media (Media Segment) and TEGNA Digital (Digital Segment). As of December 31, 2015, the Company’s media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets, offering television programing and digital content.

