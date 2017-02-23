TD Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Russel Metals Inc (RUS)

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Securities in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a C$28.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RUS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.83.

Shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) opened at 28.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.77 billion.

In other Russel Metals news, insider Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.30, for a total value of C$163,800.00.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc is a metals distribution company. The Company’s segments include metals service centers, energy products and steel distributors. The metals service centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a base of end users. Its Energy Products segment distributes oil country tubular goods (OCTG), line pipe, valves and fittings to the energy industry.

