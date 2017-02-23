TD Securities Lowers Air Canada (AC) Price Target to C$21.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 53.62% from the stock’s previous close.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.60.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) opened at 13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.41. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/td-securities-lowers-air-canada-ac-price-target-to-c21-00.html.

Air Canada Company Profile

AIR Canada is a domestic, United States transborder and international airline company. The Company is a provider of scheduled passenger services in the Canadian market, the Canada-United States transborder market and in the international market to and from Canada. The Company’s mainline operates a fleet of over 170 aircraft, including Airbus narrow-body aircraft, Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, and Embraer 190 regional jets.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.