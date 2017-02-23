TD Securities Increases CI Financial Corp (CIX) Price Target to C$28.00

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday morning. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CIX. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of CI Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial Corp from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of CI Financial Corp from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial Corp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.00.

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) opened at 27.61 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85.

In related news, Director A. Winn Oughtred sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.68, for a total transaction of C$1,384,000.00. Also, Director Barry Huntly Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.64, for a total transaction of C$572,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,800.

CI Financial Corp Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. (CI) is a wealth management and investment fund company. The Company is engaged in management, marketing, distribution and administration of mutual funds, segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, structured products and other fee-earning investment products for Canadian investors. CI operates through two segments: Asset Management and Asset Administration.

