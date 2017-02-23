Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (TEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:TEP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TEP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, (NYSE:TEP) opened at 54.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. Tallgrass Energy Partners, has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy Partners,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Tallgrass Energy Partners,’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners, by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tallgrass Energy Partners, Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Transportation & Logistics, which includes the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system; Natural Gas Transportation & Logistics, which includes the ownership and operation of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities, and Processing & Logistics, which includes the ownership and operation of natural gas processing, treating and fractionation facilities, the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry and the transportation of natural gas liquid (NGLs).

