Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. in a research note on Monday. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus Corp. from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Superior Plus Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.97.

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) opened at 12.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

“Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/superior-plus-corp-spb-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Superior Plus Corp. Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. (Superior) is a Canada-based diversified business company. The Company operates through three segments: Energy Services, Specialty Chemicals and Construction Products Distribution. Superior’s Energy Services segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement and related services in relation to propane, heating oil and other refined fuels under Canadian propane division and U.S.

