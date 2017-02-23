Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Downgraded by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPN. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a focus stock rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) opened at 16.42 on Friday. Superior Energy Services has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93. The firm’s market cap is $2.49 billion.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 55.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The firm earned $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will post ($1.74) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Superior Energy Services by 89.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,575,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,607,000 after buying an additional 3,583,598 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Superior Energy Services by 115.2% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,963,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,554,000 after buying an additional 1,586,010 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $26,165,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Superior Energy Services by 334.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,659,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after buying an additional 1,277,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLG Partners LP purchased a new stake in Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $18,309,000.

About Superior Energy Services

