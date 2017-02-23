Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial Corporation in a note issued to investors on Monday. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the brokerage will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial Corporation’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company earned $276.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

“SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/suntrust-banks-analysts-cut-earnings-estimates-for-wintrust-financial-corporation-wtfc.html.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) opened at 75.36 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation by 8.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation by 1.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

“SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/suntrust-banks-analysts-cut-earnings-estimates-for-wintrust-financial-corporation-wtfc.html.

In other Wintrust Financial Corporation news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 18,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,334,138.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,951.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Larson sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $148,042.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,509.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,375 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,354. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wintrust Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in the Chicago metropolitan area and in southeastern Wisconsin through its banking subsidiaries (the banks).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.