Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.09-1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) opened at 15.00 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. FBR & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate full-service hotel and select focus-service hotel properties in the United States. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment.

