Sunoco LP (SUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vetr Inc.

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $27.96 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. FBR & Co upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) opened at 27.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.61. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 297.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Sunoco by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 94,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, formerly Susser Petroleum Partners LP, is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through the Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors.

