Sunoco LP (SUN) Downgraded by Vetr Inc. to Sell

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $26.44 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut Sunoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, December 26th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.14 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) traded down 2.08% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.78. 1,160,418 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. Sunoco has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $37.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 297.30%.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/sunoco-lp-sun-downgraded-by-vetr-inc-to-sell.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter valued at $175,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, formerly Susser Petroleum Partners LP, is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through the Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.