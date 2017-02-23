Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SLF. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.57.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) opened at 48.98 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services organization providing a range of protection and wealth products and services. It operates in five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada (SLF Canada), Sun Life Financial United States (SLF U.S.), Sun Life Financial Asset Management (SLF Asset Management), Sun Life Financial Asia (SLF Asia) and Corporate.

