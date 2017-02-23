Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) opened at 37.31 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.14.

“Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank Of Canada” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/sun-life-financial-inc-slf-downgraded-to-sector-perform-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services organization providing a range of protection and wealth products and services. It operates in five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada (SLF Canada), Sun Life Financial United States (SLF U.S.), Sun Life Financial Asset Management (SLF Asset Management), Sun Life Financial Asia (SLF Asia) and Corporate.

