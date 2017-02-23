Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to Sector Perform

RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday. RBC Capital Markets currently has C$51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$53.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.57.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) opened at 48.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services organization providing a range of protection and wealth products and services. It operates in five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada (SLF Canada), Sun Life Financial United States (SLF U.S.), Sun Life Financial Asset Management (SLF Asset Management), Sun Life Financial Asia (SLF Asia) and Corporate.

