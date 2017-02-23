Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Cut to Sector Perform at RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets lowered shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday. RBC Capital Markets currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.08.

Shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) opened at 37.31 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services organization providing a range of protection and wealth products and services. It operates in five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada (SLF Canada), Sun Life Financial United States (SLF U.S.), Sun Life Financial Asset Management (SLF Asset Management), Sun Life Financial Asia (SLF Asia) and Corporate.

