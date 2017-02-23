Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 38.34% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Summit Hotel Properties updated its Q1 guidance to $0.29-0.31 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $1.34-1.42 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) traded down 0.55% on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 464,789 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $16.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

“Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/summit-hotel-properties-inc-inn-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-04-eps.html.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company’s portfolio consists of 81 hotels with over 10,957 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.