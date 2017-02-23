Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sucampo is focused on expanding its sole marketed product, Amitiza’s label and penetrating into new markets. Amitiza's solid prescription growth so far this year demonstrates persistently robust demand. Moreover, the company’s collaborations with firms like Takeda and Mylan for the commercialization of Amitiza is a big positive. In addition, through the agreement with Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, the company acquired an exclusive option to develop and commercialize its combination, CPP-1X/sulindac, in North America. However, Sucampo’s dependence on Amitiza for growth is concerning. Any decline in Amitiza's sales will adversely impact the top-line. Moreover, it is no stranger to pipeline setbacks. Shares of the company have underperformed the Medical-Drugs industry in the past one year.”

SCMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) opened at 12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.24 million, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.74. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

In other Sucampo Pharmaceuticals news, Director Daniel P. Getman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,148.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthias Alder sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,000 shares of company stock worth $6,105,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 395,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 502,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 258.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 1,248,389 shares during the last quarter. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on research and development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal, ophthalmic and oncology-based inflammatory disorders. It operates through development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products segment. Its operations are conducted through Sucampo AG, based in Zug, Switzerland, through which the Company conducts certain worldwide and European operations; Sucampo Pharma, LLC, based in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan and R-Tech Ueno, Ltd., based in Kobe, Japan, through which the Company conducts its Asian operations; Sucampo Pharma Americas LLC, based in Rockville, Maryland, through which the Company conducts operations in North and South America, and Sucampo Pharma Europe, Ltd., based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

