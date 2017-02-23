Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) opened at 46.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.71. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $48.05.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 4,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $180,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 145 shares of company stock valued at $6,567. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments: commercial banking, and investment management and trust. Its commercial banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses.

