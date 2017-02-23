Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for RetailMeNot Inc (SALE)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of RetailMeNot Inc (NASDAQ:SALE) in a research report report published on Friday.

“We believe the company is making good progress on its initiatives to drive ancillary revenue streams and improving the value proposition to consumers and merchants. Declining traffic and strong competition remain headwinds.”,” Stifel Nicolaus’ analyst wrote.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Dougherty & Co dropped their price target on shares of RetailMeNot from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RetailMeNot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a hold rating on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of RetailMeNot in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RetailMeNot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Shares of RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) opened at 9.25 on Friday. RetailMeNot has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.86 million, a PE ratio of 231.25 and a beta of 0.82.

RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. RetailMeNot had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RetailMeNot will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALE. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at about $7,289,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RetailMeNot by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after buying an additional 424,721 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RetailMeNot during the third quarter valued at about $3,999,000. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of RetailMeNot by 236.9% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 561,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 394,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RetailMeNot during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot Inc operates a digital savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The Company’s marketplace features over 800,000 digital offers each month. The Company’s Websites, mobile applications, e-mail newsletters and alerts and social media presence enable consumers to search for, discover and redeem digital offers from retailers and brands.

