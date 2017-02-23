Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

“We believe management recognizes the drawbacks of Credit and is working toward a risk-reducing transaction. While the deal could take many forms, we think the most likely case is a JV whereby PYPL can sell a minority stake for a gain, still recognize 100% of the revenue, and take only a limited earnings hit (est -6% impact to 2018 EPS).”,” Stifel Nicolaus’ analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $44.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Vetr lowered shares of PayPal Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $46.96 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PayPal Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal Holdings currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.51.

Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 42.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02. PayPal Holdings has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. PayPal Holdings had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings will post $1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 1,729 shares of PayPal Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $67,932.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,270.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 9.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 4.3% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 161,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,797,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc (PayPal) is a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants across the world. The Company allows businesses of all sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices and applications, and at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions.

