Stepan Company (SCL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Stepan Company had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) opened at 71.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.53. Stepan Company has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Stepan Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCL. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Stepan Company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stepan Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stepan Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stepan Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Stepan Company during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stepan Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Stepan Company by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stepan Company during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Company Profile

Stepan Company produces specialty and intermediate chemicals, which are sold to other manufacturers and used in a variety of end products. The Company has three segments: Surfactants, Polymers and Specialty Products. The Company’s Surfactants segment offers products, which are principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes.

