Standard Life Plc (SL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Standard Life Plc (LON:SL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Standard Life Plc (LON:SL) opened at 374.70 on Thursday. Standard Life Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 248.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 380.60. The firm’s market cap is GBX 7.39 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 353.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.61) target price on shares of Standard Life Plc in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on shares of Standard Life Plc from GBX 399 ($4.97) to GBX 398 ($4.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of Standard Life Plc from GBX 301 ($3.75) to GBX 330 ($4.11) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.73) target price on shares of Standard Life Plc in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Standard Life Plc from GBX 377 ($4.70) to GBX 416 ($5.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 383.23 ($4.77).

In related news, insider Colin Clark sold 81,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.42), for a total value of £289,640.95 ($360,878.33). Also, insider Melanie Gee purchased 20,000 shares of Standard Life Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($90,456.02). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,315.

Standard Life Plc Company Profile

Standard Life plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company operates through four segments: Standard Life Investments, UK and Europe, India and China, and Other. The Standard Life Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

