Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm earned $105.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.37 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) traded down 0.52% on Thursday, reaching $133.75. 503,970 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average of $105.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.12. Stamps.com has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $136.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. Roth Capital set a $156.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Lloyd I. Miller III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,132,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd I. Miller III sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $2,713,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,244 shares of company stock valued at $19,817,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. The Company operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment. Under the Stamps.com and Endicia branded solutions, the Company’s customers use its service to mail and ship a range of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range of United States Postal Service (USPS) mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, and Parcel Select, and among others.

