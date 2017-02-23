Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $105.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) traded down 0.52% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.75. The stock had a trading volume of 502,570 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.14. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $136.00.

In other Stamps.com news, CFO Kyle Huebner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $1,307,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,369.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Bortnak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $566,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at $690,275.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,244 shares of company stock worth $19,817,126 over the last ninety days. 11.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $156.00 target price on Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. The Company operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment. Under the Stamps.com and Endicia branded solutions, the Company’s customers use its service to mail and ship a range of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range of United States Postal Service (USPS) mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, and Parcel Select, and among others.

