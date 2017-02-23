Square, Inc. (SQ) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $190-193, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.57 million.Square also updated its FY17 guidance to ($0.24)-($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Vetr upgraded Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.74 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Compass Point increased their target price on Square from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Square from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Pacific Crest upgraded Square from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.37.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) opened at 15.04 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $5.30 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm earned $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.40 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Sarah Friar sold 3,155 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $45,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 381,500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $4,791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,537,964 shares of company stock valued at $87,091,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/square-inc-sq-releases-q1-earnings-guidance.html.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc enables payment processing, and also offers financial and marketing services. The Company provides sellers various tools to start, run, manage and grow their businesses. It serves sellers of all sizes, ranging from a single vendor at a farmers’ market to multinational businesses. It serves as a payment service provider, acting as the touch point for the seller to the rest of the payment chain.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.