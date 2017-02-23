Square, Inc. (SQ) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.24)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $880-900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $893.66 million.Square also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Square from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Vetr downgraded Square from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $16.63 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.37.

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) opened at 15.04 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company’s market capitalization is $5.30 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Square had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The business earned $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Iii L.P. Khosla sold 689,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $8,770,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 381,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $4,791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,537,964 shares of company stock valued at $87,091,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc enables payment processing, and also offers financial and marketing services. The Company provides sellers various tools to start, run, manage and grow their businesses. It serves sellers of all sizes, ranging from a single vendor at a farmers’ market to multinational businesses. It serves as a payment service provider, acting as the touch point for the seller to the rest of the payment chain.

