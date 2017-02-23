Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business earned $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.15 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.72% and a negative return on equity of 41.28%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.90. 3,093,178 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. Splunk has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The company’s market capitalization is $8.80 billion.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JMP Securities set a $70.00 target price on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $83.00 target price on shares of Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

“Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/splunk-inc-splk-posts-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-08-eps.html.

In other news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 6,155 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $348,496.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,322.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $2,474,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,926 shares in the company, valued at $58,648,181.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,091 shares of company stock worth $37,912,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc is a provider of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. It operates through the development and marketing of software solutions segment, which enables its customers to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.