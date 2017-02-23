Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRC. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) opened at 10.74 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Nolan, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

