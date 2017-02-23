Spectris plc (SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SXS. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on shares of Spectris plc from GBX 2,025 ($25.23) to GBX 2,425 ($30.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.67) target price on shares of Spectris plc in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas increased their target price on shares of Spectris plc from GBX 2,430 ($30.28) to GBX 2,500 ($31.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of Spectris plc from GBX 2,420 ($30.15) to GBX 2,585 ($32.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,795 ($34.82) target price on shares of Spectris plc in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,285.83 ($28.48).

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) opened at 2379.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.83 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,420.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,159.53. Spectris plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,604.32 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,551.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share. This is an increase from Spectris plc’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/spectris-plc-sxs-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-shore-capital.html.

Spectris plc Company Profile

Spectris plc is a supplier of productivity-enhancing instruments and controls. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-Line Instrumentation and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services that determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials, during research and product development processes.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.