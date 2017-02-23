SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. SpartanNash Company had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. SpartanNash Company updated its FY17 guidance to $2.26-2.35 EPS.

Shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) opened at 38.87 on Thursday. SpartanNash Company has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09.

In other SpartanNash Company news, VP David Des Couch sold 12,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $467,251.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SpartanNash Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in SpartanNash Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SpartanNash Company by 11.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in SpartanNash Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in SpartanNash Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPTN. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of SpartanNash Company from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

SpartanNash Company Company Profile

Spartannash Company, formerly Spartan Stores, Inc, is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer, and a distributor of grocery products to military commissaries in the United States. The Company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges, and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in over 40 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Egypt, Honduras, Afghanistan and Bosnia.

