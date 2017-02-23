Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE) Issues FY16 Earnings Guidance

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) updated its FY16 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$4.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($4.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $20.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONCE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vetr raised Spark Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) opened at 61.38 on Thursday. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company’s market cap is $1.89 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02.

In related news, Director Anand Mehra sold 122,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $6,760,090.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barge Joseph La sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $158,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325 shares in the company, valued at $441,058.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,869 shares of company stock worth $29,558,486 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/spark-therapeutics-inc-once-issues-fy16-earnings-guidance.html.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc (Spark) is engaged in developing products in the field of gene therapy. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its SPK-RPE65 (voretigene neparvovec) targets genetic blinding conditions known as inherited retinal dystrophies (IRDs).

