Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.02-158.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.80 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered Sotherly Hotels from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sotherly Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) opened at 7.14 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $106.74 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post $0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, CEO Andrew Sims acquired 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $194,223.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,050.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Folsom acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,953.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 268,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,835.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

“Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/sotherly-hotels-inc-soho-releases-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.75% of Sotherly Hotels worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the southern United States. The Company operates through the hotel ownership segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.