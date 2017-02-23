J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Solvay S.A. (NASDAQ:SOLVY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Solvay (NASDAQ:SOLVY) opened at 12.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $12811.00 billion and a PE ratio of 27.09. Solvay has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/23/solvay-s-a-solvy-upgraded-at-j-p-morgan-chase-co.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.