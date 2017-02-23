Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 52.81% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) opened at 17.46 on Thursday. Solar Senior Capital has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) is a management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in senior loans, including first lien and second lien debt instruments. It also invests in debt of public companies that are thinly traded.

