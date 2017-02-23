Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sohu.com updated its Q1 guidance to ($1.80)-($1.55) EPS.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) opened at 42.16 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $1.63 billion. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12.

In other news, CEO Charles Zhang acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,573,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,644,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sohu.com by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOHU. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sohu.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.65.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc (Sohu) is an online media, search and game service company providing online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates through three segments: the Sohu segment; the Sogou segment, and the Changyou segment.

