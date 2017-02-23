Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (SKG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,460

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,300 ($28.66) to GBX 2,460 ($30.65) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKG. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc from GBX 2,080 ($25.92) to GBX 2,310 ($28.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.90) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) opened at 2170.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,119.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,901.16. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.10 billion. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,503.93 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,260.00.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture of paper-based packaging products, with operations in Europe, Latin America, the United States and Canada. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solidboard, graphic board and bag-in-box.

