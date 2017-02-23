SJW Corporation (SJW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SJW Corporation (NYSE:SJW) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned SJW Corporation an industry rank of 81 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of SJW Corporation (NYSE:SJW) opened at 48.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.25. SJW Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $56.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from SJW Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. SJW Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJW. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Corporation during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SJW Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Corporation during the third quarter valued at $241,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Corporation during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SJW Corporation

SJW Group, formerly SJW Corp., is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include San Jose Water Company, SJWTX, Inc, SJW Land Company and Texas Water Alliance Limited (TWA). SJWTX, Inc is doing business as Canyon Lake Water Service Company (CLWSC). It operates through the segments, which include Water Utility Services, Real Estate Services and All Other.

