Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 297.44%. The firm earned $239 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (NYSE:SIX) opened at 59.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New has a one year low of $47.61 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. FBR & Co upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

In other Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New news, VP Brett Petit sold 12,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $786,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 170,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,558,324.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $604,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,269 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,666. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New during the second quarter worth about $65,948,000. Gardiner Nancy B bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New during the second quarter worth about $2,055,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 92.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New by 384.3% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 183,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

