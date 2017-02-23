Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRI) (TSE:SSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Silver Standard Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company earned $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRI) traded down 0.55% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,764 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Silver Standard Resources has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $15.84. The firm’s market cap is $1.30 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Silver Standard Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Silver Standard Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

About Silver Standard Resources

Silver Standard Resources Inc is a resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company operates through three segments: Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

