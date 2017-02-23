Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA) PT Raised to C$19.00 at RBC Capital Markets

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at RBC Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIA. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.75 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.59.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) opened at 17.84 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $823.19 million and a P/E ratio of 63.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, formerly Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation (LSCC), is a Canada-based company that owns and operates approximately 10 retirement residence (RR) in the Provinces of Ontario and British Columbia and over 30 long-term care (LTC) homes in the Province of Ontario (representing an aggregate of over 5,730 beds).

