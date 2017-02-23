Siemens AG (SIE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank AG

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIE. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($112.77) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens AG in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas set a €105.00 ($111.70) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €124.00 ($131.91) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of Siemens AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €123.90 ($131.81).

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) opened at 123.856 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €118.66 and a 200 day moving average of €110.33. Siemens AG has a 52-week low of €83.16 and a 52-week high of €125.34. The firm has a market cap of €100.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.442.

Siemens AG Company Profile

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

