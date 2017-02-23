Siemens AG (SIE) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €104.00 ($110.64) price objective on Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIE. BNP Paribas set a €135.00 ($143.62) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. set a €137.00 ($145.74) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC set a €125.00 ($132.98) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($138.30) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €113.00 ($120.21) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €123.90 ($131.81).

Shares of Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) opened at 123.856 on Friday. Siemens AG has a one year low of €83.16 and a one year high of €125.34. The company has a market cap of €100.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.442. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €118.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €110.33.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

